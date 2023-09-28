Keeping your family safe from carbon monoxide

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Fire officials said with more people turning on the furnace, there is a higher risk of carbon monoxide poisoning after a Livingston County family of five became ill.

Leo Allaire, Delhi Township Assistant Fire Chief said, “Carbon monoxide has no odor, no taste. You can’t see it. It’s an invisible gas.”

A gas that can be deadly, according to the Center for Disease Control at least 420 people die in the U.S. from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning each year and there’s some precautions you can take at home.

“It’s very important that you make sure that all of your fuel burning equipment in your home, your water heater, your stoves, that type of equipment. Make sure that it’s cleared and the area is cleared around it,” said Allaire.

Signs and symptoms to look out for are headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and disorientation. Allaire said if you experience any of those get out of your house and get to fresh air.

The fire department said you should have a carbon monoxide detector on every floor in your home.

