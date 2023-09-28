Advertise With Us

Keeping your family safe from carbon monoxide

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Fire officials said with more people turning on the furnace, there is a higher risk of carbon monoxide poisoning after a Livingston County family of five became ill.

Leo Allaire, Delhi Township Assistant Fire Chief said, “Carbon monoxide has no odor, no taste. You can’t see it. It’s an invisible gas.”

A gas that can be deadly, according to the Center for Disease Control at least 420 people die in the U.S. from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning each year and there’s some precautions you can take at home.

“It’s very important that you make sure that all of your fuel burning equipment in your home, your water heater, your stoves, that type of equipment. Make sure that it’s cleared and the area is cleared around it,” said Allaire.

Signs and symptoms to look out for are headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and disorientation. Allaire said if you experience any of those get out of your house and get to fresh air.

The fire department said you should have a carbon monoxide detector on every floor in your home.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
MSU officially fires Mel Tucker as head football coach
Trump visited Michigan to deliver speech at auto parts supplier

Latest News

Only a day after President Joe Biden joined striking auto workers on the picket line, Donald...
Donald Trump shares support for workers, opposition to electric vehicles in speech
‘Weekday warriors’ clean up nature in Meridian Township
‘Weekday warriors’ clean up nature in Meridian Township
Local food pantries have been experiencing a food shortage in the community.
Mid-Michigan food pantry experiencing worst ever food shortage
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
What the Tech? FEMA to test national alert system. Here’s what you need to know: