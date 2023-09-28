Advertise With Us

Gray skies continue and possible showers on Thursday, plus today’s top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a gloomy stretch of weather as of late, we will see some much nicer weather soon and a big warm-up is coming, too. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the potential for rain on Thursday and the warmth we’ll feel starting over the weekend. Plus, Taylor Gattoni previews today’s top stories on News 10+.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 28, 2023

  • Average High: 69º Average Low 47º
  • Lansing Record High: 88° 1905
  • Lansing Record Low: 22° 1893
  • Jackson Record High: 92º 1905
  • Jackson Record Low: 27º 1991

