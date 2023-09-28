Gray skies continue and possible showers on Thursday, plus today’s top stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a gloomy stretch of weather as of late, we will see some much nicer weather soon and a big warm-up is coming, too. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the potential for rain on Thursday and the warmth we’ll feel starting over the weekend. Plus, Taylor Gattoni previews today’s top stories on News 10+.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 28, 2023

Average High: 69º Average Low 47º

Lansing Record High: 88° 1905

Lansing Record Low: 22° 1893

Jackson Record High: 92º 1905

Jackson Record Low: 27º 1991

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.