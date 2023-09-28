Advertise With Us

Good Samaritans help save man attempting suicide on highway, police say

Police body camera footage shows how an officer and two good Samaritans saved a man from...
Police body camera footage shows how an officer and two good Samaritans saved a man from suicide in northwest Atlanta.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Hope Dean and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A man in Georgia was saved thanks to the actions of two good Samaritans and the assistance of police.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, two bystanders saw a man dangling from a highway overpass sign Sept. 4 around 2:30 a.m. and called 911.

An officer who responded said the man was threatening to jump.

The man refused to speak to the officer but responded to the men. Officials said they “displayed patience, empathy and understanding and began to build a rapport.”

The man eventually agreed to return to safe ground with the help of an officer.

In a statement, Atlanta police thanked the two men for their bravery in assisting the officer and “even taking the lead to de-escalate the situation to save someone’s life.”

“This is a great example of citizens and police working together,” police said.

Police said the man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Anyone in need can seek help by calling the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

