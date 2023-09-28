Former speaker of Michigan’s house sentenced to federal prison

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tonight, a former speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives is headed to prison for more than four and a half years. Rick Johnson pleaded guilty to accepting more than 100,000 dollars in bribes.

The FBI says cases like these are a top priority, as public corruption erodes the public’s trust in the government.

Johnson accepted those bribes while serving as chair of Michigan’s Medical Marijuana Licensing Board. He pleaded guilty to providing those who bribed him valuable insider information, and assistance in applying and voting in favor of granting their medical marijuana licenses.

“He injected corruption into an emerging, promising industry, where getting a head start could make all the difference,” said U.S Attorney Mark Totten, for the Western District of MI.

In 21 just months, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Rick Johnson accepted at least 38 bribes in the form of direct payments, luxury travel, and prostitution.

“I want to very clear, this was not a momentary lapse in judgment,” said Totten.

Crimes that will place Johnson in federal prison for more than four years, over double the average sentencing for bribery.

“He built an elaborate system to conceal these bribes, that included burner phones, multiple LLCs, and cover stories,” said Totten.

Michigan’s FBI office says this is an ongoing case, with the potential for future charges against more people. Johnson was also fined $50,000 and ordered to forfeit what he made in bribes.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten says they’re sending a strong message about public corruption, calling it corrosive to democracy.

“People kind of lose hope in why they might participate in the democratic process. I mean after all, if the way that you get ahead is to pay off the person who wields political power, then why participate in the normal channels of democracy anyways,” said Totten.

One of the marijuana business operators who bribed Johnson was recently sentenced to two years in federal prison. Two Michigan lobbyists also await sentencing for this case.

