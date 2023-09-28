First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We start off Friday under the clouds with areas of fog. Some clearing is expected to move into the area slowly this afternoon. With the return of some late day sunshine high temperatures should return to the low 70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with areas of fog expected once again. Lows tonight drop back to the mid 50s.

We have been talking all week about much improved conditions for the weekend and it is still on schedule to happen. Saturday morning patchy fog is possible, followed by mostly sunny skies. High temperatures Saturday in the mid 70s. Sunday morning will start in the mid 50s, but ample sunshine will warm us to the upper 70s to near 80º.

A return to Summer-like weather early next week with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday should be a partly cloudy day with highs in the low 80s. A cold front sweeps through the area Wednesday night and may touch off a few showers that hold on into Thursday. High temperatures Thursday are back in the 70s. A return to Fall temperatures for the end of next week with highs in the 50s and 60s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 29, 2023

Average High: 68º Average Low 47º

Lansing Record High: 91° 1953

Lansing Record Low: 22° 1867

Jackson Record High: 95º 1953

Jackson Record Low: 27º 1942

