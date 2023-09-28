Advertise With Us

Downtown Lansing named semifinalist in Great American Main Street awards

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Downtown Lansing is getting some national recognition.

Downtown Lansing Inc. was named a semifinalist for this year’s Great American Main Street awards. It is the nation’s top award that recognizes communities for their revitalization efforts using the “Main Street” approach.

The Downtown Lansing Inc. executive director, Cathleen Edgerly, said this will impact the city.

“The future of downtown Lansing really is bright,” said Edgerly. “There’s a lot of momentum happening right now, but it’s not just a moment, right? It’s a whole movement of people coming together to take a comprehensive look at the long-term vision for our downtown dress, direct from everything from connectivity to our River Front connectivity across our various neighborhoods across the city. This is truly a downtown in a city-wide award.”

The Great American Main Street award winners will be announced in May 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama.

