Donald Trump shares support for workers, opposition to electric vehicles in speech

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Only a day after President Joe Biden joined striking auto workers on the picket line, Donald Trump made his own stop in Michigan.

The former president spoke to a crowd in Clinton Township Wednesday about the ongoing strike against Detroit’s auto industry big three, sharing support for workers on the picket line.

“It was the men and women who got, every single day, got up and came back home with grease on their hands,” he said. “They were the ones who paid a price, paid a big, big price.”

Trump appeared at Drake Enterprises, a non-union auto manufacturer. He told audience members he chose to speak at the location because it’s family owned, but some striking workers in Lansing believe it’s an offensive choice.

“To come here in a non-union plant and speak to union workers that, even management invited him to that one. It’s incredibly offensive,” said Local 1753 Vice President Jean Duchemin, who’s striking at the General Motors Lansing Redistribution Center. “It goes against what we stand for, so it feels like he just wants to get himself out of trouble.”

After walking the picket line with President Biden on Tuesday, UAW President Shawn Fain shared a similar opposition to Trump’s choice of speech location.

“I go back to 2015 when he was running the first time, talking about doing a rotation, getting rid of our jobs, moving them somewhere else where they pay less money,” he said. “I find it odd he’s going to go to a non-union business to talk to union workers. I don’t think he gets it, but that’s up to the people to decide.”

To that comment, and others made by Fain, the former president shared a response.

“Shawn, I’ve been watching him on television, he’s a good man, I think he’s a good man” he said. “But he’s got to endorse Trump.”

Trump spent much of his speech to workers talking about electric vehicles, saying they will eventually assassinate the auto industry, but he included a promise to workers in the crowd.

“My pledge to every auto maker is this, a vote for President Trump means the future of the automobile will be made in America, where it should be,” he said.

Also shared in Trump’s speech were his plans for keeping the auto industry in the US, and out of other countries like China, in addition to other key stances of his campaign.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.