Costco is now selling 24-karat gold bars

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - Here’s a new one to add to your Costco shopping list -- a gold bar.

The retailer is now selling 1-ounce, 24-karat gold bars for just under $2,000 each.

They’re available on Costco’s website and come individually stamped with a unique serial number.

A Costco top executive says they’re a hot item, selling out within a couple of hours after landing on the website.

The bars come from the South African mining company Rand Refinery and Swiss precious metal supplier PAMP Suisse.

The gold is non-refundable and ships via UPS.

