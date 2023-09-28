Advertise With Us

Busy Senior Year For Mason’s Martel

By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mason High School’s football team is ranked number one in the State in the division three Associated Press poll and the Bulldogs aim to win a state title after losing in the semi-finals last season. Senior running back A. J. Martel is the team’s unofficial leader according to coach Gary Houghton and Martel, the Homecoming King this fall, will be busy when the season ends. He plans to wrestle and dive in the winter and run track in the spring. Martel is one of the few four sport athletes anywhere in Michigan. Martel may well be all state in football and last spring he won the 300 meter hurdles in the state track finals. His college plans have not yet been announced.

