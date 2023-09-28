Big Money Paid For Wilt Chamberlain Jersey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sotheby’s reports that a Wilt Chamberlain jersey has sold at auction for $4.9 million. Chamberlain wore the jersey in game two and the clinching game five of the 1972 NBA Finals. Chamberlain was named Finals MVP that year. The sale was completed Wednesday night. The previous high for Chamberlain memorabilia was nearly $1.8 million paid for his rookie year Philadelphia Warriors uniform.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.