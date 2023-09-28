Advertise With Us

Big Money Paid For Wilt Chamberlain Jersey

A photo of Wilt Chamberlain from his days of playing at Philadelphia's Overbrook High School...
A photo of Wilt Chamberlain from his days of playing at Philadelphia's Overbrook High School graces the concourse walls of the Palestra.(Phil Anderson)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sotheby’s reports that a Wilt Chamberlain jersey has sold at auction for $4.9 million. Chamberlain wore the jersey in game two and the clinching game five of the 1972 NBA Finals. Chamberlain was named Finals MVP that year. The sale was completed Wednesday night. The previous high for Chamberlain memorabilia was nearly $1.8 million paid for his rookie year Philadelphia Warriors uniform.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
MSU officially fires Mel Tucker as head football coach
Trump visited Michigan to deliver speech at auto parts supplier

Latest News

FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college...
Opening Road Trips For MSU and Michigan
The Ryder Cup is one of the world’s most prestigious golf tournaments.
Ryder Cup About to Begin
football generic
Week Six Here For High School Football
Six of the incoming players also hail from the state of Michigan, including the 2019 Mr. Hockey...
Spartan Hockey Media Day highlights newcomers