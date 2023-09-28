Advertise With Us

Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the later Harry Potter films, has died

Michael Gambon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Dad's Army" in...
Michael Gambon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Dad's Army" in London, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016.(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” films, has died, his publicist said Thursday. He was 82.

A statement by his family, issued by his publicist, said he died following “a bout of pneumonia.”

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside,” his family said.

No matter what role he took on in a career that lasted more than five decades, Gambon was always instantly recognizable by the deep and drawling tones of his voice. He was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002.

