Advertise With Us

5 cheetah cubs born at Smithsonian National Zoo

The five cubs born earlier this month at the zoo's Conservation Biology Institute in Front...
The five cubs born earlier this month at the zoo's Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia can now be seen via live webcam on the National Zoo's website.(Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (CNN) - The world is getting its first look at the new cheetah cubs at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

The five cubs born earlier this month at the zoo’s Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia can now be seen via live webcam on the National Zoo’s website.

The litter, born Sept. 12, was the second for the cubs’ 8-year-old mom named Echo.

Staff confirmed that three male cubs and two females survived the birth, but sadly, a sixth cub did not survive.

The cubs may be out of view on the webcam at certain times as Echo moves them out of the den and around her habitat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
MSU officially fires Mel Tucker as head football coach
Trump visited Michigan to deliver speech at auto parts supplier

Latest News

Only a day after President Joe Biden joined striking auto workers on the picket line, Donald...
Donald Trump shares support for workers, opposition to electric vehicles in speech
The puppies tossed over the fence of the Jackson County shelter and near death Tuesday morning...
Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter
Saturday, Sep. 30, child care centers nationwide are set to lose federal funding.
Federal funding set to expire for child care centers across the nation
FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Michael Gambon, veteran actor who played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at age 82
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. Menendez pled...
Menendez will address Senate colleagues about his bribery charges as calls for his resignation grow