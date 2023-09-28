Advertise With Us

18-year-old arrested in connection to armed robbery at Lansing Township store

(WILX)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An 18-year-old Lansing man was arrested after allegedly robbing a phone store at gunpoint Wednesday.

Lansing Township police responded to the store located at 3025 W Saginaw Street just before 11 a.m. on Sept. 27 after receiving a report that a store employee was robbed at gunpoint. Multiple phones and cash were taken from the store.

Further investigation led to police searching for two Lansing-area residents. One of the subjects was arrested at his home on Sept. 27 at around 8 p.m. after police executed a search warrant. Police said mobile phones, cash and a weapon believed to be used in the robbery were recovered during the search.

Officials said armed robbery charges will be sought against the person in custody, and police are still searching for the second person involved.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at (517) 485-1700 or contact Detective Randy Volosky at (517) 999-0291 or voloskyr@lansingtownship.org.

