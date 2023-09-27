Advertise With Us

What the Tech? Crisis text hotline aims to help struggling teens

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, to bring awareness of the rising number of people taking their own lives and the resources available to help. In a sign of our times, suicide among teenagers and children continues to rise.

According to the American Psychological Association, more than 20% of teenagers say they have seriously considered suicide. It is now the 2nd leading cause of death among people aged 15-24. Those are alarming facts. Another fact of that generation is teenagers don’t actually like talking on the phone to anyone.

Dialing the phone number of a suicide prevention hotline is out of the question for many teenagers and children. But they do text. They’re comfortable with texting and messaging. A non-profit organization aimed at reducing the number of teenage suicides is meeting kids where they spend a lot of their time.

Crisis Text Line is a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week free service where children and teenagers can connect with a licensed counselor over text messages. It’s as simple as sending a text to “home”, or 741-741. A volunteer counselor will text back, usually within a couple of minutes.

The counselor will stay with them for as long as the child or teenager will communicate. Crisis Text Line has over 65,000 trained volunteer crisis counselors. When a text comes in, one of those counselors will respond.

It’s very private, and the number will not show up on a phone bill.

No one will know you’ve reached out for help.

Teenagers can also contact crisis text line through a web chat window on a computer, or the “What’s App” messaging app. Again, the number is 741-741, or ‘home’. Crisis Text Line is always looking for licensed counselors willing to volunteer their time.

And if you’re a parent, youth minister, coach, or teacher, you can download flyers to put up in places where teenagers will see them. It could be the one lifeline a teenager or child will grab onto

