Two MSU Football Recruits DeCommit

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s 2024 football recruiting class has had two players decommit in recent days in the wake of the Mel Tucker firing as head coach. Florida three star defensive back Camren Campbell said no to MSU over the week end and Tuesday night, Dayton, Ohio four star Reggie Powers III said he will now sign elsewhere. That leaves 11 verbals who can sign beginning December 20th.

