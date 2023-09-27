Advertise With Us

Suspect arrested in 1987 killing of 6-year-old boy after cold-case breakthrough

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in California said they’ve made an arrest in the decades-old murder of a 6-year-old.

Fred Cain III was arrested in Oregon earlier this month and will face murder, kidnapping and sodomy charges in Jeremy Stoner’s death.

Jeremy, who lived in Vallejo, was kidnapped from his home in 1987. His body was found a few days later in Sacramento County.

Jeremy Stoner, 6, was found dead in Sacramento County, California, in 1987.
Jeremy Stoner, 6, was found dead in Sacramento County, California, in 1987.(Source: KOVR/CNN)

Police originally arrested another man, Shawn Melton, for the boy’s slaying, charging him with the murder, but a jury couldn’t reach a verdict in two trials.

Melton was eventually exonerated through DNA technology, though he didn’t live to see the day. He died in 2000, KOVR reported.

The same technology that exonerated Melton identified Cain as a suspect.

“I feel that DNA is such a powerful tool in these cases, and it’s such an important tool because it can not only solve only crimes like we believe it’s solving this one, but it can also exonerate somebody who is innocent,” said Solano County District Attorney Krishna Adams.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. KOVR via CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Mel Tucker responds to termination in 12-page press release

Latest News

The case against one of the men who were charged in the death of Chong Yang has been dismissed...
Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
Time is running out to avoid a government shutdown, which could impact businesses in...
Small businesses say they can’t afford a government shutdown
Former NFL stars who led their teams are used to giving motivational speeches. Now, that...
Pro football Hall of Famers talk with Lansing students about mental health
A family of five was carried out of their homes by firefighters after being exposed to high...
Family of 5 saved from deadly carbon monoxide incident in Brighton
The case against one of the men who were charged in the death of Chong Yang has been dismissed...
Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed