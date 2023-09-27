Spartan Hockey Media Day highlights newcomers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fans will see several new faces when the Michigan State University hockey team takes the ice for the 2023-24 season. In July, Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale announced that 15 players would join the Spartan hockey program.

Of those 15, two are graduate transfers, three are undergraduate transfers, and 10 are incoming freshmen, including Grosse Ile native Griffin Jurecki.

Six of the incoming players hail from the state of Michigan, including 2019 Mr. Hockey winner, Joey Larson who is transferring from Northern Michigan University.

The Spartans are ranked 9th in the latest USCHO Division I Men’s Poll, with Michigan at #5 and Minnesota at #3.

The 2023-24 season will see the Spartans host 16 home games including a Nov. 18 meeting with Wisconsin for ‘Love Your Melon/Spartans Full Strength’ cancer awareness night, and the Teddy Bear Toss game on Jan. 19 against Michigan.

The home opener will be the weekend of Oct. 7, when MSU football is on a bye week, against Lake Superior State University. At the opener, former coach of both MSU and LSSU Ron Mason will be remembered as the rink at Munn Ice Arena is renamed in his honor.

Mason coached the LSSU Lakers from 1967-73, winning the NAIA championship in 1972, before taking over as head coach at Bowling Green State University from 1973-79. He then coached at MSU until his retirement in 2002, winning the NCAA championship in 1986 and going to seven Frozen Fours (1984, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1992, 1999, 2001).

Michigan State Hockey’s Media Day will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com, the free WILX mobile app, on the WILX YouTube page, and on the free streaming app for all smart devices including Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire Stick.

