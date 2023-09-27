Advertise With Us

Small businesses say they can’t afford a government shutdown

There’s no word on how long a shutdown will last
Time is running out to avoid a government shutdown, which could impact businesses in Mid-Michigan.
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Time is running out to avoid a government shutdown, which could impact businesses in Mid-Michigan.

The shutdown will start on Sunday if lawmakers can’t pass a budget. Local entrepreneurs said the COVID-19 pandemic prepped them for times like this.

Williams and his wife, Brittany, clean residential and commercial businesses in Lansing, Okemos, Webberville and the surrounding areas.

“Deep clean, detailed cleans. Bathrooms, floors,” said Seth Williams, the Like Family Cleaning Service owner.

If the government shuts down, Williams said they could lose clients.

“Government workers might be out of a job, and we clean for government workers,” said Williams. “We clean for banks who might also be impacted. I mean, it would impact everybody.”

According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), more than 33 million small businesses in the US depend on federal loans, contracts, and support. When the government shuts down, so does the money flow they need to keep their doors open.

“Anyone that’s doing business with the government would certainly be impacted by this,” said Tim Daman, President and CEO of Lansing Chamber of Commerce.

Daman said if businesses can’t get loans, entrepreneurs will have difficulty staying afloat. “All that would certainly come to a halt and impacting business there and potentially a little bit of a slowdown and potentially additional layoffs.”

He said it’ll send business owners into survival mode, finding new ways to keep their business running.

“So I feel like everyone would, especially small business owners, have a backup plan for if that happens.”

The shutdown would also affect public health agencies, museums, national parks, and Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek
Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
Mel Tucker responds to termination in 12-page press release
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

The case against one of the men who were charged in the death of Chong Yang has been dismissed...
Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
Time is running out to avoid a government shutdown, which could impact businesses in...
Small businesses say they can’t afford a government shutdown
Former NFL stars who led their teams are used to giving motivational speeches. Now, that...
Pro football Hall of Famers talk with Lansing students about mental health
A family of five was carried out of their homes by firefighters after being exposed to high...
Family of 5 saved from deadly carbon monoxide incident in Brighton
The case against one of the men who were charged in the death of Chong Yang has been dismissed...
Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed