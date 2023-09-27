Small businesses say they can’t afford a government shutdown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Time is running out to avoid a government shutdown, which could impact businesses in Mid-Michigan.

The shutdown will start on Sunday if lawmakers can’t pass a budget. Local entrepreneurs said the COVID-19 pandemic prepped them for times like this.

Williams and his wife, Brittany, clean residential and commercial businesses in Lansing, Okemos, Webberville and the surrounding areas.

“Deep clean, detailed cleans. Bathrooms, floors,” said Seth Williams, the Like Family Cleaning Service owner.

If the government shuts down, Williams said they could lose clients.

“Government workers might be out of a job, and we clean for government workers,” said Williams. “We clean for banks who might also be impacted. I mean, it would impact everybody.”

According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), more than 33 million small businesses in the US depend on federal loans, contracts, and support. When the government shuts down, so does the money flow they need to keep their doors open.

“Anyone that’s doing business with the government would certainly be impacted by this,” said Tim Daman, President and CEO of Lansing Chamber of Commerce.

Daman said if businesses can’t get loans, entrepreneurs will have difficulty staying afloat. “All that would certainly come to a halt and impacting business there and potentially a little bit of a slowdown and potentially additional layoffs.”

He said it’ll send business owners into survival mode, finding new ways to keep their business running.

“So I feel like everyone would, especially small business owners, have a backup plan for if that happens.”

The shutdown would also affect public health agencies, museums, national parks, and Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.

