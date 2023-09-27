Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson visiting Michigan

ROMULUS, Mich. (WILX) - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will be in Michigan Wednesday.

He will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. at the Detroit Metro Airport Marriot hotel.

Hutchinson will not participate in the GOP presidential debate Wednesday night because he did not meet all of the qualifications.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.