Advertise With Us

Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson visiting Michigan

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMULUS, Mich. (WILX) - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will be in Michigan Wednesday.

He will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. at the Detroit Metro Airport Marriot hotel.

Hutchinson will not participate in the GOP presidential debate Wednesday night because he did not meet all of the qualifications.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek
Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
Mel Tucker responds to termination in 12-page press release
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

The case against one of the men who were charged in the death of Chong Yang has been dismissed...
Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
A family of five was carried out of their homes by firefighters after being exposed to high...
Family of 5 saved from deadly carbon monoxide incident in Brighton
The case against one of the men who were charged in the death of Chong Yang has been dismissed...
Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
A 19-year-old Mason man accused of a deadly crash was in court Tuesday in Ingham County.
19-year-old charged in fatal Holt crash appears in court
A man was arraigned in Jackson on Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to murder after a...
Man accused of driving off with MSP trooper hanging out of car charged of assault with intent of mur