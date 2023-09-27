Advertise With Us

Montana judge blocks enforcement of law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors

The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can...
The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can be held on the issue.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A law to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors in Montana is temporarily banned, a state judge ruled Tuesday, just four days before it was to take effect.

District Court Judge Jason Marks agreed with transgender youth, their families and healthcare providers that a law passed by the 2023 Montana Legislature is unconstitutional and would harm the mental and physical health of minors with gender dysphoria.

The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can be held on the issue, but Marks has said he expects his decision on the injunction will be appealed to the Montana Supreme Court.

Montana is one of at least 22 states that have enacted bans on gender-affirming medical care for minors, and most face lawsuits. Some bans have been temporarily blocked by courts, while others have been allowed to take effect.

All the laws ban gender-affirming surgery for minors. Such procedures are rare, with fewer than 3,700 performed in the U.S. on patients ages 12 to 18 from 2016 through 2019, according to a study published last month. It’s not clear how many of those patients were 18 when they underwent surgery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Mel Tucker responds to termination in 12-page press release

Latest News

The case against one of the men who were charged in the death of Chong Yang has been dismissed...
Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
Time is running out to avoid a government shutdown, which could impact businesses in...
Small businesses say they can’t afford a government shutdown
Former NFL stars who led their teams are used to giving motivational speeches. Now, that...
Pro football Hall of Famers talk with Lansing students about mental health
A family of five was carried out of their homes by firefighters after being exposed to high...
Family of 5 saved from deadly carbon monoxide incident in Brighton
The case against one of the men who were charged in the death of Chong Yang has been dismissed...
Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed