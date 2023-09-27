Michigan State Police arrest man, seize gun in Adrian drug bust

Adrian, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers arrested a man and searched his home on Tuesday in a Lenawee County drug bust.

On Sept. 26, detectives with the Michigan Department of State Police Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) executed a search warrant on a home located on the 1100 block of Hunt Street in Adrian.

Before the search, a suspect was found in a Culver’s parking lot where they were arrested.

During the search, detectives seized drugs and a gun. Police did not specify what kind of drugs were found.

The case is still under investigation. The search was assisted by MSP K9 Units, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and the Adrian Police Department.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.