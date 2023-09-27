Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police arrest man, seize gun in Adrian drug bust

By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Adrian, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers arrested a man and searched his home on Tuesday in a Lenawee County drug bust.

On Sept. 26, detectives with the Michigan Department of State Police Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) executed a search warrant on a home located on the 1100 block of Hunt Street in Adrian.

Before the search, a suspect was found in a Culver’s parking lot where they were arrested.

During the search, detectives seized drugs and a gun. Police did not specify what kind of drugs were found.

The case is still under investigation. The search was assisted by MSP K9 Units, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and the Adrian Police Department.

