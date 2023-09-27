Advertise With Us

Massive Three Team NBA Trade

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Trail Blazers are trading standout guard Damian Lillard to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s part of a three team deal which finds Portland receiving Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Milwaukee’s 2029 unprotected first round draft pick and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030. The Phoenix Suns will receive Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Mel Tucker responds to termination in 12-page press release

Latest News

Detroit Lions
Lions Have Some Injured Absent Players For Green Bay Game
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Two MSU Football Recruits DeCommit
City wants to add a warm-up area to Groesbeck Golf Course.
Big Fall Event Ahead For Golfers At Groesbeck
Lansing Community College
Big Honor For LCC Athlete