Massive Three Team NBA Trade

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Trail Blazers are trading standout guard Damian Lillard to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s part of a three team deal which finds Portland receiving Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Milwaukee’s 2029 unprotected first round draft pick and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030. The Phoenix Suns will receive Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

