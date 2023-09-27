Local credit union offering UAW workers financial support

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tony Glover and Jason Elston of UAW Local 1753 are two of the more than 6,000 auto workers on the picket lines in Michigan. Many are now facing financial challenges while striking for better pay and benefits. This is Glover’s third time striking; he says one thing he learned from those experiences is to budget.

“It’s very much challenging for some people, especially the new ones that never been through this and if you’re not prepared for it,” said Glover.

Elston is a father of five who said he’s taking a financial hit while attempting to pay bills and feed his family.

“The financials are going to definitely hurt us.”

Although UAW is paying striking members $500 a week, LAFCU has stepped in to offer striking workers some relief. Kelli Ellsworth Etchison says the “Here to Help” program is more than just a strike loan. It offers help with debt consolidation, credit counseling, and more.

“Maybe you’re not an LAFCU member but you’re impacted by the strike. You are on strike; you’ve not yet had an account with LAFCU. You can open an account with LAFCU and apply for a strike loan,” said Ellsworth Etchison

LAFCU is offering striking members up to $4000 to help for however long this strike could last.

“If you need help don’t wait come see us,” said Ellsworth Etchison

“You gotta stop doing a lot of extra little stuff and focus on what you need to focus on,” said Glover.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.