Lions Have Some Injured Absent Players For Green Bay Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions say at least three key players will be absent with injuries for their Thursday night game at Green Bay against the Packers. Several starters are still listed as questionable. Ruled out are fullback Jason Cabinda and offensive linemen Matt Nelson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Both teams share the NFC North lead with 2-1 records and both won home games last Sunday. The Lions hope questionable players Taylor Decker and David Montgomery will be a go by game time.

