Advertise With Us

Lansing Community College cancels classes due to power outage

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College (LCC) canceled some classes Wednesday due to a power outage.

According to LCC, downtown Lansing is experiencing a power outage that is affecting most of LCC’s downtown campus. The power went out just after 9 a.m. on Sept. 27.

The Board of Water and Light (BWL) is working on the issue, and details are limited.

LCC said there will be no classes taking place Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the Gannon Building, Arts & Sciences Building, or HHS Building.

Those who have a class scheduled for one of those buildings, see the syllabus section titled “College Emergency Day Information” for instructions and watch for possible communication from faculty.

All classes, work, appointments and events scheduled for West Campus, LCC East, Livingston County Center, Washington Court Place, the TLC Building, AOF Building and online will continue as usual. Online student services will also continue as usual.

LCC will update its social media page on the power outage.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek
Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
Mel Tucker responds to termination in 12-page press release
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

The case against one of the men who were charged in the death of Chong Yang has been dismissed...
Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
A family of five was carried out of their homes by firefighters after being exposed to high...
Family of 5 saved from deadly carbon monoxide incident in Brighton
A 19-year-old Mason man accused of a deadly crash was in court Tuesday in Ingham County.
19-year-old charged in fatal Holt crash appears in court
The case against one of the men who were charged in the death of Chong Yang has been dismissed...
Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
A man was arraigned in Jackson on Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to murder after a...
Man accused of driving off with MSP trooper hanging out of car charged of assault with intent of mur