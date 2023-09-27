Lansing Community College cancels classes due to power outage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College (LCC) canceled some classes Wednesday due to a power outage.

According to LCC, downtown Lansing is experiencing a power outage that is affecting most of LCC’s downtown campus. The power went out just after 9 a.m. on Sept. 27.

The Board of Water and Light (BWL) is working on the issue, and details are limited.

LCC said there will be no classes taking place Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the Gannon Building, Arts & Sciences Building, or HHS Building.

Those who have a class scheduled for one of those buildings, see the syllabus section titled “College Emergency Day Information” for instructions and watch for possible communication from faculty.

All classes, work, appointments and events scheduled for West Campus, LCC East, Livingston County Center, Washington Court Place, the TLC Building, AOF Building and online will continue as usual. Online student services will also continue as usual.

LCC will update its social media page on the power outage.

