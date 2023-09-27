First oncology patient at Sparrow’s Eaton hospital finishes chemotherapy

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The very first oncology patient is wrapping up chemotherapy treatment at Sparrow’s Eaton Hospital in Charlotte.

Mikayla Lampman went through eight chemo cycles starting in April when the hospital first started treating cancer patients.

She was thankful for the work the doctors did to help her fight her breast cancer. Lampman gave a message for those dealing with their own health issues.

“Stay strong,” said Lampman. “Everyone tells you to stay strong, but it’s not always easy to feel strong. I mean, everyone says, ‘stay strong,’ but stay strong. Even when you don’t feel like you can, or the challenge is too much, stay strong with it.”

Lampman is due for surgery in the coming weeks and will hopefully be cancer-free.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.