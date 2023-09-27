First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is more of the same for us today with a slow moving storm system passing south of Michigan. The clouds hold on today with a few rain showers. The clouds and scattered showers will keep high temperatures in the mid 60s. Tonight under mostly cloudy skies temperatures drop back into the mid 50s.

Friday starts out under the clouds, but we should see some clearing later in the day. High temperatures Friday return to the low 70s. This weekend plan on plenty of sunshine. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Saturday and near 80º Sunday. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday next week. It will be a return to Summer temperatures with high temperatures in the low 80s. High temperatures are expected to return to the 70s for the end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 28, 2023

Average High: 69º Average Low 47º

Lansing Record High: 88° 1905

Lansing Record Low: 22° 1893

Jackson Record High: 92º 1905

Jackson Record Low: 27º 1991

