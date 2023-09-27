Advertise With Us

Consumers Energy holding meeting to discuss future of Webber Dam

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is hosting a public meeting on Wednesday to discuss the future of the Webber Dam.

The utility program is considering selling all 13 of its hydroelectric facilities. Officials at Consumers Energy said that all 13 dams produce less than one percent of the energy customers use, costing customers more money.

Those interested in attending the event, it’s taking place at the community center at Muir Village Hall in Ionia. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

