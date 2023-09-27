Clouds and spotty showers on Wednesday, and what we’re working on
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Clouds and spotty showers are kept up for the next two days before a wonderful stretch of weather begins for the weekend. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has your forecast on News 10+, and Taylor Gattoni shares what we’re working on for our evening newscasts.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 27, 2023
- Average High: 70º Average Low 48º
- Lansing Record High: 88° 1891
- Lansing Record Low: 25° 1869
- Jackson Record High: 87º 1999
- Jackson Record Low: 30º 1989
