Clouds and spotty showers on Wednesday, and what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Clouds and spotty showers are kept up for the next two days before a wonderful stretch of weather begins for the weekend. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has your forecast on News 10+, and Taylor Gattoni shares what we’re working on for our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 27, 2023

  • Average High: 70º Average Low 48º
  • Lansing Record High: 88° 1891
  • Lansing Record Low: 25° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 87º 1999
  • Jackson Record Low: 30º 1989

