Child marriage officially banned in Michigan

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the final bill in a package of legislation to ban child marriages in the state.

The package raises the minimum age of consent for marriage in the state to 18 years old. It also builds on previous legislation signed earlier this year and makes Michigan the tenth state in the country to ban child marriage.

