Buy One Give One at Biggby Frandor!

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This afternoon Biggby is reminding us that is to never a bad time to give!

Studio 10 was live on the road at Biggby Frandor for today’s buy one give one and was reminded that the emphasis is about giving a Biggby, not getting one!

We spoke about their limited edition fall items and the amount pumpkin spice they go thorough in just one day!

In addition, this Friday is National Coffee Day, so be sure to stop by Biggby again this Friday for a free coffee and several coupons for your next one!

For more information, visit https://www.biggby.com/.

