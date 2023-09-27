Advertise With Us

Boyfriend arrested in case of mother of 5 missing for 8 years

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.(Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Natalia Martinez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Crystal Rogers ex-boyfriend has been arrested in connection to her death more than eight years after the Kentucky woman went missing.

Brooks Houck was taken into custody Wednesday morning, according to the FBI. The arrests come after recent searches at Houck’s properties, including his home, with the help of the FBI.

They have not announced what charges he is facing, WKYT reported.

On Sept. 7, 32-year-old Joseph Lawson was also arrested in connection to her disappearance. He is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Rogers’ mother reported her missing in July 2015. The Bardstown, Kentucky, woman was never found, and she is presumed dead.

Houck was later named as a suspect in her killing but had never been charged with the crime. Roger’s family has maintained their suspicion of Houck since her disappearance.

The FBI said her car was found with a flat tire in Bardstown the day she was reported missing, and her keys, phone and purse were still inside it. The mother of five Rogers was not known to go anywhere without her children, the bureau said in its missing person news release.

Rogers’ father, Tommy Ballard was shot and killed in 2016 while hunting in a field. Authorities have not found his killer.

