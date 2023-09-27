Advertise With Us

Big Honor For LCC Athlete

Lansing Community College
Lansing Community College(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michael Dennis of Lansing Community College has been named the NJCAA division two cross country runner of the week for the second week in a row by the U. S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The initial honor was the first for any male LCC athlete to be named the national runner for cross country. Dennis is from St. Johns and he has not lost to another JUCO runner in three races thus far this fall.

