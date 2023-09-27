Big Fall Event Ahead For Golfers At Groesbeck

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s Groesbeck Municipal Golf Course is hosting its annual Superintendent’s Revenge four person scramble on Sunday, October 15th. There is a 10am shotgun start and cost is $200 per team. Players receive coffee and lunch along with a beer. Players may sign up by calling 483-4333 or e mail Greg.Webber@LEPFA.com.

