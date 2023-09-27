Advertise With Us

3 dead after car being pursued by police crashes in Indianapolis minutes after police end pursuit

The pursuit lasted about 12 minutes, traversing several city streets before moving into rural...
The pursuit lasted about 12 minutes, traversing several city streets before moving into rural areas of adjacent Hancock County and then back toward Indianapolis’ east side, police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three people including a teenage boy died when a car being chased by police in Indianapolis for reckless driving collided with another vehicle only minutes after officers ended their pursuit, authorities said Wednesday.

An Indiana state trooper began the pursuit Tuesday night when the driver of a Dodge Challenger fled the officer’s attempt to pull it over for reckless driving on Indianapolis’ far east side, state police said.

The pursuit lasted about 12 minutes, traversing several city streets before moving into rural areas of adjacent Hancock County and then back toward Indianapolis’ east side, police said. State troopers and other officers tried to deploy stop sticks but couldn’t get into position to stop the Challenger, police said.

After the Challenger left a “rural, low populated area” and began returning to Indianapolis’ east side, troopers ended their pursuit at 9:50 p.m., in part due to the driver’s aggressive, reckless driving.

About five minutes later, police learned there had been a serious crash involving two vehicles close to the area where the pursuit had started.

Officers found that the Challenger, which was carrying three people, drove through a red light and collided at “extremely high speed” with a vehicle being driven by a woman who was traveling alone.

The woman, who died at a hospital, was identified as Makayla Hankins, 21, by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Two male passengers who were extricated from the Challenger’s wreckage were pronounced dead at a hospital and identified by the coroner’s office as Christian Leyba-Gonzalez, 14, and Jose Gonzalez Jr., 32.

A man who was driving the Challenger suffered minor crash injuries, police said. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing death. His name has not been released by police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
UAW strikers hit by vehicle.
Five UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Mel Tucker responds to termination in 12-page press release

Latest News

The case against one of the men who were charged in the death of Chong Yang has been dismissed...
Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
Former NFL stars who led their teams are used to giving motivational speeches. Now, that...
Pro football Hall of Famers talk with Lansing students about mental health
Time is running out to avoid a government shutdown, which could impact businesses in...
Small businesses say they can’t afford a government shutdown
A family of five was carried out of their homes by firefighters after being exposed to high...
Family of 5 saved from deadly carbon monoxide incident in Brighton
The case against one of the men who were charged in the death of Chong Yang has been dismissed...
Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed