19-year-old charged in fatal Holt crash appears in court

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 19-year-old Mason man accused of a deadly crash was in court Tuesday in Ingham County.

Investigators said Elijah Klages was driving drunk and speeding when he crashed into two parked cars, killing his two passengers. Both were 16-year-old girls, and one of them was his sister.

The crash happened in August in Delhi Township.

Klages is charged with numerous felonies, including two counts of operating while intoxicated, causing death.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said Klages has a blood alcohol level content of twice the legal limit. He is accused of driving between 60 and 80 miles an hour in a 25-mile-per-hour speed zone.

Klages waived his preliminary examination on Sept. 26. His case now heads to circuit court.

