UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple United Auto Workers (UAW) strikers in Swartz Creek have been hit by a vehicle.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 26 a UAW member told TV5 multiple people were hit by a car and are being treated at a local hospital.

TV’s crew on scene is working to learn more from police.

Stay with TV5 for any new developments on this story.

