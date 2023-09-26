UAW strikers hit by car in Swartz Creek
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple United Auto Workers (UAW) strikers in Swartz Creek have been hit by a vehicle.
On Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 26 a UAW member told TV5 multiple people were hit by a car and are being treated at a local hospital.
