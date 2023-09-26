St. Johns considering new design of city logo

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The official city logo of St. Johns might be getting a change.

The city hired a marketing agency in August to provide several different designs of what a new city logo would look like. Those designs were released Monday night.

The new designs pay homage to the city’s history as a big mint producer.

Some feedback from the meeting included ensuring the mint leaves don’t make visitors think there’s an apostrophe “s” in St. Johns. They’re also looking into potential marketability, such as how the design will look on a shirt or a mug.

(City of St. Johns)

(City of St. Johns)

(City of St. Johns)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.