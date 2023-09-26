Sparrow’s children center receiving donations from Michigan business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow’s children center is receiving donations from a local business.

Gwin Girls Winery and Tasting Room of Mecosta County will donate nearly $3,000 worth of gifts from donations and sales collected from the winery’s “Crew-sade” for Kids Music Palooza in August.

The gifts will be given to Sparrow’s youngest patients as they undergo treatment.

