Sickle Cell Warrior: It doesn’t define your life

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The most common inherited blood disorder affects thousands of people every year.

“We live each day trying to fight the next day,” said Clifton Kirkman II.

It’s a life-long fight and at just 18 months, Clifton Kirkman was diagnosed with sickle cell disease. The hospital became a 2nd home and just like Zaaron Campbell, their new life became 2nd nature.

“It’s just been a lot of managing having to think about the stuff that usually other people don’t have to think about at like a younger age so I don’t end up in the hospital,” said Zaaron Campbell.

Sickle cell disease causes red blood cells to form a sickle shape and clog blood vessels. Causing pains similar to a heart attack throughout the body.

Although sickle cell warriors are not letting the disease stop them.

“I may have sickle cell anemia or sickle cell disease, but I don’t live each day to make that an excuse,” said Kirkman. “[Or] live each day, allowing the illness, nor others deem me good enough or deem me sufficient enough. It was really, you have this, and you still have a life to live, so how are you going to continue?”

Nearly 3,000 Michiganders are living with sickle cell disease and each day throughout the journey, Kirkman says it takes a village.

“From the sickle cell warrior to the parents to the caregivers to the family to the doctors to the nurses to the friends that you come in contact with,” said Kirkman. “It literally takes all of them as it relates to a sickle cell warrior.”

While sickle cell disease is common -- Wanda Whitten-Shurney says there’s not enough awareness or proper care.

“When our adult warriors, go to the emergency room in a pain episode they’re treated as though they were drug seeking drug addicts and they don’t get the same kind of care,” said Wanda Whitten-Shurney, Sickle Cell Disease Association of America. “They have longer wait times and are frequently ignored.”

Kirkman says everyone deserves quality care and a life to live.

“Warriors need to know that they can just live they can still dream they can still make those accomplishments, no matter what,” said Kirkman.

Over the years there have been numerous advances in treatment for sickle cell patients including an extended life expectancy past 20 years of age.

