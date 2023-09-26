Sault Ste. Marie international bridge toll to increase at the top of October

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WILX) - A toll rate increase is expected to take effect on Oct 1. approved by the Sault Ste. Marie Bridge Authority (SSMBA).

Due to the weaker Canadian dollar over 6 months, the toll rate increase will be accompanied by a currency equity adjustment as identified in a twice-a-year review by bridge officials.

Peter Petainen. is the Bridge Manager of the International Bridge Administration (IBA).

“We are required to maintain currency equity in bridge toll rates, so the scheduled toll increase will be accompanied by a currency equity adjustment for the new rates effective Oct. 1,” said Petainen.

On Aug. 16, at a meeting in Ottawa, Canada, the governing body of the SSMBA approved toll increases averaging 4.7% per year for commercial vehicles and 2.9% per year for passenger cars over the next 10 years.

“This toll increase will not fully address the projected long-term capital deficit,” Petainen explained. “But the increase is a measured approach toward building the reserve fund necessary to pay for planned capital improvement projects in the next 10 years.”

For passengers in the U.S., the price will go up from $4 to $4.10 on Oct. 1, and the commercial rate will increase by 25 cents per axle.

Canadian drivers will now be priced $5.50 after a 10-cent currency equity adjustment is applied. The commercial rate will increase by 25 cents Canadian per axle.

The full schedule of U.S. and Canadian currency toll rates can be viewed online at www.saultbridge.com.

