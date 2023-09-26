Advertise With Us

Rain and clouds on Tuesday, plus what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We continue to trudge through a cooler, damp and gloomy week before an incredible stretch begins on Friday. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford explains when you can expect more rain this week, and the heat and sun we’ll get toward the weekend. And, Taylor Gattoni has a preview of Studio 10, First at 4, and our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 26, 2023

  • Average High: 70º Average Low 48º
  • Lansing Record High: 92° 2017
  • Lansing Record Low: 27° 1867 and 1966
  • Jackson Record High: 91º 1908
  • Jackson Record Low: 30º 1926

