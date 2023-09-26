Rain and clouds on Tuesday, plus what we’re working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We continue to trudge through a cooler, damp and gloomy week before an incredible stretch begins on Friday. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford explains when you can expect more rain this week, and the heat and sun we’ll get toward the weekend. And, Taylor Gattoni has a preview of Studio 10, First at 4, and our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 26, 2023

Average High: 70º Average Low 48º

Lansing Record High: 92° 2017

Lansing Record Low: 27° 1867 and 1966

Jackson Record High: 91º 1908

Jackson Record Low: 30º 1926

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.