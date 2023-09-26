Advertise With Us

President Biden visits striking UAW workers in Michigan

By Wells Foster and Riley Connell
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden visited striking workers in Wayne County on Tuesday alongside UAW President Shawn Fain.

The president’s visit comes as the strike against Ford, GM and Stellantis approaches its second week.

During his visit, President Biden shared words of solidarity with striking workers, stating how their sacrifices in 2008 should be repaid.

“You guys, UAW, you saved the automobile industry back in 2008, made a lot of sacrifices, gave up a lot and the companies were in trouble. Now they’re doing incredibly well and guess what, you should be doing incredibly well too,” the President said.

On Wednesday, Former President Trump is also expected to make an appearance, even though UAW President Fain expressed disdain for the former Commander in Chief.

“He was quoted... blaming the UAW for what was wrong with the old companies. I go back to 2015 when he was running the first time and he was talking about doing a rotation, getting rid of our jobs... I find it odd that he’s gonna go to a non-union business to talk to union workers. I don’t think he gets it,” Fain said.

