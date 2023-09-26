President Biden traveling to Michigan to visit UAW workers on strike

WAYNE, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Michigan on Tuesday to visit the United Auto Workers (UAW) union who are currently on the picket line at Ford’s Wayne plant.

His visit comes as the strike between the UAW and Michigan’s big three automakers—General Motors, Ford and Stellantis—nears its two-week mark.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer called Biden’s visit to support the union “historic.”

“The president is committed to strengthening our workforce and economy by bringing jobs home from overseas, reversing trends of the previous administration that lost jobs,” said Whitmer. “Since taking office, we’ve announced 36,000 auto jobs with help from President Biden’s investments, proving it’s possible to support working men and women, while also securing record-breaking economic development deals that will guarantee jobs and investment for decades.”

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II also released a statement on Biden’s upcoming visit to Michigan.

“President Biden’s visit to Michigan shows the world that this president supports working families,” said Gilchrist. “Governor Whitmer and I are grateful for the historic investments the Biden-Harris administration has made to help us bring supply chains home from overseas, restore workers’ rights to collectively bargain for safer workplaces and higher wages, create high-skilled, high-tech, good-paying jobs, and cement Michigan as the best place to innovate the future. We are grateful for the partnership of the Biden Administration, and we will continue to stand tall for working people in communities across Michigan.”

