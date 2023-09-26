From the picket line: “We’re here trying to make a living for our families”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United Auto Workers union steps up it’s strike strategy, as more workers walk off the job and onto the picket line.

Week two of the strike against the Detroit big three automakers is underway. Although, only two of the three car companies will see an escalation. UAW President Shawn Fain announcing 38 more plants will join the picket lines, including 13 in Michigan.

Workers at the Lansing General Motors Redistribution Center began striking Friday at noon.

Willie Lowe has been a member of UAW for over 20 years and is what he calls himself a “transplant”, moving from Chicago to work at the GM plant in Lansing as an order selector.

“We’re here trying to make a living for our families and we want everyone to have a piece of the pie,” says Lowe.

A piece of the multi billion dollar pie that General Motors has made over the past 10 years.

“Since 2008, 2009, 2010, the big three have made record profits and we think the people on the frontlines should have a part of that profit,” Lowe says, “I came to Lansing to make a better living and better wage for me and my family.”

A part of the demands from the UAW is a 36 percent pay increase across a four year contract.

Willie Lowe continues, “The pay here is good, but it could be better. I have two kids in college and sometimes I struggle to get them the things they need.”

On the other hand, General Motors CEO Mark Reuss says that the union’s full demands are “untenable” for the company. Following the Ford CEO Jim Farley who says the company would have “gone bankrupt by now” under the union’s proposals.

Lowe says he doesn’t want to strike... “but we had to strike to get our point across and to get everything that we’re asking for. Now, we may not get everything 100% but we want to negotiate with the company and meet somewhere in the middle. Somewhere that’s comparable to what the CEO’s are getting, percentage wise, to us.”

Current and former Michigan lawmakers have joined union workers on the picket line, sharing their support. Curtis Hertel joined UAW members on the picket line on Friday.

“I think this is one the most important fights we can be apart of. This fight is about one corporation whose had record profits, paying millions of dollars to their CEO’s against people who just want a decent life for themselves and their families and to be able to take care of their loved ones,” says the former State Senator.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.