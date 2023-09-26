NB US-127 ramp to WB I-94 in Jackson closed for traffic shift

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing the northbound US-127 ramp to westbound I-94 Tuesday for a traffic shift.

Traffic will be detoured via Michigan Avenue and West Avenue.

The ramp closure started at around 6 a.m. on Sept. 26 and is expected to last until 3 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.