Advertise With Us

Multiple-building fire at Gogebic County Fairgrounds fully contained

Courtesy: Linda Nelson
Courtesy: Linda Nelson(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple buildings at the Gogebic County Fairgrounds were destroyed in a fire Tuesday.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are unknown at this time. According to the City of Ironwood, the fire is contained and fully out.

Fair Board Member Linda Nelson posted on Facebook that no one was injured in the fire. She goes on to say that the Gogebic County Fair Board will make the 2024 fair happen despite this setback.

This is a developing story. TV6 and FOX UP will update this story with more information at it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker responds to termination in 12-page press release
Altercation leads to Michigan State Police trooper falling out of moving car
Police de-escalate man with mental health crisis on Haslett Road
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
Two people die in the hospital after car crash in Eaton Township

Latest News

Ford announced it will pause construction on its $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Marshall.
UAW Strike affects Ford EV Battery Plant in Marshall
This year’s theme is “Harvest the Memories.” People are encouraged to share their first...
Hillsdale County Fair kicks off
The State Capitol Commission is considering new renovation projects for the building.
Michigan lawmakers hold commission meeting at Capitol
The man accused of robbing two banks within 24 hours was arraigned Friday.
Man accused of robbing banks in Jackson arraigned in court
Have you seen this trailer? If so, contact the Michigan State Police.
Michigan State Police in Lansing ask for help locating stolen trailer