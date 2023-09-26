Michigan House Committee discuss bills that would prevent those convicted of domestic violence from owning guns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A committee in Michigan held a hearing on key bills that would prevent people convicted of domestic violence from owning a gun.

On Tuesday, the Michigan House Criminal Justice Committee held a hearing on two bills sponsored by State Representative Amos O’Neal, HB 4945 and HB 4946.

This comes after the bills were heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee following a rally by domestic violence survivors, advocates, and the Attorney General.

Advocated from End Gun Violence Michigan said the bills would prevent anyone convicted of domestic violence from possessing firearms for 8 years after the completion of their sentence. The law that is currently in place only applies to felony domestic violence. According to the organization, 31 other states and the federal government have similar laws.

Heath Lowry is a staff attorney and policy specialist for the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence.

“We know that domestic violence escalates, and often the most dangerous time is when a survivor tries to leave the relationship,” said Lowry during testimony, “We also know that domestic violence is five times more likely to turn deadly if the abuser has access to a firearm. These laws will protect women and children from those who have already proven they can’t be trusted with a deadly weapon.”

Data compiled in the Michigan Violent Death Reporting System said an average of 70 Michigan women and children are killed each year as a result of domestic violence and 68% of mass shootings are related to domestic violence.

