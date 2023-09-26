Advertise With Us

Man accused of driving off with MSP trooper hanging out of car charged of assault with intent of murder

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel and Samantha Sayles
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arraigned in Jackson on Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to murder after a police officer fell from the man’s car Sunday morning after allegedly speeding off.

21-year-old Tavion William Beasley from Detroit was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and assaulting a police officer causing injury.

This comes after a Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper was conducting a traffic stop on Tavion Beasley near the area of Cooper, High, and Elm Streets when officials said an altercation occurred.

Beasley got back into his car while the trooper attempted to arrest him.

MSP said on the social media platform ‘X’ that Beasley took off at a high speed with the officer hanging out of the driver-side window. The trooper was taken 3/4 mile before falling out of the speeding car.

Beasley fled the scene but was later arrested after he turned himself in.

The officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was released.

During the scuffle, police said the trooper’s body-worn camera fell off and was lost. It has since been recovered.

Beasley’s bond was set at $500,000 and is set for a preliminary exam on Oct 12th.

