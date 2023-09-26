Local News Live Launches 24/7 Live Stream

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Local News Live, a streaming news network that provides live news coverage from Gray Television’s 113 television markets and Washington DC Bureau, is now available 24/7 on WILX’s website, connected TV app, and mobile app. It’s also available on Gray stations during non-local news hours on several FAST channels.

Local News Live originally launched to provide content on stations’ streaming platforms during time periods between live-streamed local newscasts. The new configuration provides streaming audiences non-stop access to local and national news feeds on designated channels housed within station CTV apps and websites.

“Our viewers value both local news and the unique, local perspectives on national stories Local News Live provides,” said Gray’s Chief Operating Officer, Sandy Breland. “Our goal is to give those viewers the flexibility to watch all the content they are looking for, at any time, from a trusted source.”

Local News Live’s signature program airs daily at 2:00 p.m. (ET) led by Anchor and National Correspondent Debra Alfarone. The hour features top stories from Gray stations across the country told by local journalists. Alfarone also fronts a popular franchise “The Good Side,” highlighting solutions-based stories and people who are making a difference across America.

“Debra is able to take viewers inside the headlines America is talking about, with deeper context from local reporters who know the stories and the communities where they are happening best,” said General Manager of Gray’s Washington Operations, Lisa Allen.

“This expansion is News 10′s continuing commitment to provide mid-Michigan with the most up-to-date breaking news and weather information, around-the-clock, and on new digital platforms where viewers can view it where and when they want,” said WILX-TV General Manager Debbie Petersmark.

WILX Livestream Schedule

Primary Channel

Monday – Friday

4:30-7:00am: News 10 Today

8:00-8:30am: News 10+ Morning Edition

11:00-11:30am: News 10 Today @ 11am

2:00-2:30pm: News 10+ Weather Update and Studio 10 Preview

3:00-4:00pm: Studio 10

4:00-4:30pm: News 10 First @ 4

5:00-5:30pm: News 10 @ 5

5:30-6:00pm: News 10 @ 5:30

6:00-6:30pm: News 10 @ 6

10:00-10:30pm: News 10 @ 10 on MeTV

11:00-11:35pm: News 10 @ 11

Saturday – Sunday

6:00-8:00pm: News 10 Today Weekend

6:00-6:30pm: News 10 @ 6

11:00-11:35pm: News 10 @ 11

Secondary Channel

Monday – Friday

Breaking news and severe weather

3:30-4:00pm: Staudt on Sports Live

Third Channel

Local News Live 24/7

Local News Live is based out of Gray’s Washington DC News Bureau.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

